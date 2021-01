Three Russians, Ukrainian Arrive in Russia After Release in Libya - Civic Chamber Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) Three Russians and one Ukrainian national who have been recently released in Libya have arrived in Russia, Civic Chamber member Alexander Malkevich told Sputnik.

On Saturday, Malkevich said that three Russians and one Ukrainian had been released from captivity in Libya and were on their way to Russia.

The Tripoli-based government's Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala told Sputnik that these people had not been kidnapped, but had been arrested after their boat had apparently gotten lost and entered Libyan waters.

"The plane has landed," Malkevich said.