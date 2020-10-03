UrduPoint.com
Three Rwanda Genocide Suspects Arrested In Belgium: Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:58 PM

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Three men suspected of involvement in the Rwanda genocide have been arrested and charged in Belgium, the prosecutor's office said.

"Two were arrested Tuesday in Brussels and the third Wednesday in Hainault (province).

.. All three have been charged with serious abuse of human rights," said Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the Belgian Federal prosecutor's office.

One of the men has been put under electronic surveillance while the two others are in detention, he added.

