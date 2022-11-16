Three Sailors, Arrested in Egypt, to Return to Moscow on Thursday - Trade Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Three of the five Russian sailors of a cargo ship, seized earlier in Egypt's Alexandria, will arrive in Moscow on November 17, the remaining two are still in Egypt, the Southern Territorial Organization of the Russian Union of Seafarers told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Russian Consulate General reported that five Russians, members of the crew of the seized cargo ship, had been arrested in Egyptian Alexandria, presumably due to the fact that drugs containing narcotic substances had been found on board. According to the diplomatic mission, the cargo ship Soy, which sails under the flag of the Comoros, was seized on November 4 in Alexandria.

"Tomorrow, three sailors from this ship will fly to Moscow. They left the captain and the first mate in Egypt," the union said.