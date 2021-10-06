UrduPoint.com

Three Satellites Made By Students From Australia, Philippines Launched From ISS - JAXA

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Three Satellites Made By Students From Australia, Philippines Launched From ISS - JAXA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Three small satellites developed by students from Australia and the Philippines were launched from the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed in a live broadcast.

The Australian Binar-1 and two Philippine satellites, Maya-3 and Maya-4, were deployed from the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo on board the ISS. They were brought to the station by a Cargo Dragon spacecraft in August.

The crew of the ISS currently comprise Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Japan's Aki Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

On Tuesday, the team welcomed to the station its first ever film crew, consisting of Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and accompanying cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who will shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Australia Russia Japan Philippines August From Satellites

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

6 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

6 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

7 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

24 minutes ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

36 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.