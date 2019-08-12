UrduPoint.com
Three SDF Fighters Killed In Attack By Unknown Gunmen In Northeast Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:00 PM

Three SDF Fighters Killed in Attack by Unknown Gunmen in Northeast Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Three fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, local media reported on Monday.

Two of them died in an attack in southeastern Hasakah, while the third one was shot dead near Shaddadi town, the Syrian Al Watan newspaper reported.

Areas in northeastern Syria are controlled by the Kurdish-led SDF backed by the United States. Damascus has said that it sees their actions as illegal.

The victory over the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced in late 2017. Counterterrorism operations still continue in some areas in Syria, but the focus has largely shifted toward the political settlement.

