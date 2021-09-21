MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US-backed Three Seas Initiative smacks of a revival of the idea of a cordon sanitaire on the western border of Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"In fact, it (the Three Seas Initiative) revives the 100-year-old idea of so-called 'cordon sanitaire' along the western border of our country," Patrushev stated.

A cordon sanitaire refers to a general geopolitical name for a group of alliances, originally instituted by Great Britain and France along the European borders of Soviet Russia to contain the penetration of communist ideas into Western countries.

According to Patrushev, the United States is not interested in independent Europe but is rather trying to establish local formats advantageous to Washington.

"Examples include the Three Seas Initiative, which consolidates the countries of Eastern Europe. It is presented as a constructive integration format, but, in fact, it is a new anti-Russian union of states," Patrushev said.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania, covering territories between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. Its stated purpose is to strengthen cooperation, primarily for infrastructure development in the energy, transport and digital sectors, which will positively affect economic growth, cohesion and security of the EU.