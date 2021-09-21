UrduPoint.com

Three Seas Initiative Revives Idea Of Cordon Sanitaire On Russia's Border - Patrushev

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

Three Seas Initiative Revives Idea of Cordon Sanitaire on Russia's Border - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The US-backed Three Seas Initiative smacks of a revival of the idea of a cordon sanitaire on the western border of Russia, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"In fact, it (the Three Seas Initiative) revives the 100-year-old idea of so-called 'cordon sanitaire' along the western border of our country," Patrushev stated.

A cordon sanitaire refers to a general geopolitical name for a group of alliances, originally instituted by Great Britain and France along the European borders of Soviet Russia to contain the penetration of communist ideas into Western countries.

According to Patrushev, the United States is not interested in independent Europe but is rather trying to establish local formats advantageous to Washington.

"Examples include the Three Seas Initiative, which consolidates the countries of Eastern Europe. It is presented as a constructive integration format, but, in fact, it is a new anti-Russian union of states," Patrushev said.

The Three Seas Initiative brings together Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Austria, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania, covering territories between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas. Its stated purpose is to strengthen cooperation, primarily for infrastructure development in the energy, transport and digital sectors, which will positively affect economic growth, cohesion and security of the EU.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington France Austria Estonia Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Romania United States Slovakia Slovenia Croatia Lithuania Latvia Hungary Border

Recent Stories

IPA launches international charter to enhance sust ..

IPA launches international charter to enhance sustainability, resilience of publ ..

6 minutes ago
 Drydocks World announces development of &#039;Sout ..

Drydocks World announces development of &#039;South Yard&#039;

6 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Agai ..

Muslim Council of Elders to organise ‘Media Against Hate’ conference

21 minutes ago
 WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

WAM delegation meets Comoros Information Minister

22 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get re ..

Nawaz Sharif asks party leaders, workers to get ready for next general elections

25 minutes ago
 2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

2.69m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.