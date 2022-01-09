Three Security Agents of Haitian Senate Speaker Kidnapped - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Three security agents of Haiti's Senate Speaker Joseph Lambert were abducted, Haitian media reported Sunday.

The three members of the security service guarding Lambert were abducted on Saturday evening from their car, according to Haiti24.

The kidnappers have not yet demanded a ransom, the portal said

In July 2021, a group of Haiti senators have backed Lambert as a successor to the assassinated President Jovenel Moise, but the move was not supported by interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.