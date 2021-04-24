Three Security Force Officers Killed in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Three Afghan security force officers were killed in a bomb blast in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday

An eyewitness told Sputnik that a bomb installed on a police Ranger exploded in Taghmerat area of the 8th district of Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against the movement.