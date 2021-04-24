UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Security Force Officers Killed In Blast In Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

Three Security Force Officers Killed in Blast in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

Three Afghan security force officers were killed in a bomb blast in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Three Afghan security force officers were killed in a bomb blast in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

An eyewitness told Sputnik that a bomb installed on a police Ranger exploded in Taghmerat area of the 8th district of Nangarhar province.

Afghanistan is still witnessing clashes between Taliban insurgents and the Afghan military despite the launch of peace talks between the movement and Kabul in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against the movement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Police Bomb Blast Qatar Doha September

Recent Stories

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to expand its ..

3 minutes ago

District admin Abbottabad sends proposal for new T ..

3 minutes ago

Met office forecast dry weather

5 minutes ago

People urged to seek Allah's mercy, take precautio ..

5 minutes ago

87,592 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

10 minutes ago

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Membership in EU, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.