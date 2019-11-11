(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Seven Taliban militants, including three key local commanders, have been killed in an airstrike conducted by Afghan forces in the eastern Paktia province, Abdullah Hasrat, a spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, the Afghan Air Force launched an airstrike on militants and eliminated Waisuddin, one of the radical movement's top commanders who had killed four judges in the Logar province in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday. The judges were attacked while they were heading from Paktia to Kabul by car.

According to the spokesman, Mullah Mirza Jan, the Taliban's chief in the Ahmad Khel district; Allah Noor, the commander of the Aryob district; and Qari Habib, another leader, were killed.

He added that two other Taliban militants were killed in an Afghan airstrike in the Sheni area of the Zurmat district on Sunday evening.