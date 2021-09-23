UrduPoint.com

Three Serbs Assaulted By Kosovo Forces Were Not Part To Any Protest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 11:58 PM

Three Serbs Assaulted by Kosovo Forces Were Not Part to Any Protest - Reports

Three Serbs assaulted by Kosovar special forces near the Brnjak border checkpoint on Thursday morning did not participate in protests or the blockade of highways, the Kosovo online portal reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Three Serbs assaulted by Kosovar special forces near the Brnjak border checkpoint on Thursday morning did not participate in protests or the blockade of highways, the Kosovo online portal reports.

According to a correspont reporting from the hospital where the Serbs were admitted, the injured had nothing to do with the ongoing protests. They were on their way to collect firewood when an armored police car blocked their way.

The Serbs, residents of the Kosovar municipality of Zubin Potok, were beaten by special forces of the Kosovo police near the Brnjak checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo at about 11 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

On Monday, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo staged a peaceful rally on the administrative line between the rerion and central Serbia against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo.

The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo be equipped with temporary, Pristina-issued license plates, which provoked dissent among the Serbian population. On Monday evening, Kosovar police deployed tear gas against the protesters at Yarine and Brnjak checkpoints, but they refused to disperse.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a special address on Monday evening that Serbia will call on NATO and the international KFOR contingent under the auspices of the alliance to protect the lives and property of Serbs in Kosovo. The special representative of the UN Secretary, Gen.l Zahir Tanin, called on all sides of the situation in self-proclaimed Kosovo to avoid fighting and move on to dialogue.

Related Topics

Injured NATO Police United Nations Vehicles Car Alliance Serbia Border Gas All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.