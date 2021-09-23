Three Serbs Assaulted by Kosovo Forces Were Not Part to Any Protest - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Three Serbs assaulted by Kosovar special forces near the Brnjak border checkpoint on Thursday morning did not participate in protests or the blockade of highways, the Kosovo online portal reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Three Serbs assaulted by Kosovar special forces near the Brnjak border checkpoint on Thursday morning did not participate in protests or the blockade of highways, the Kosovo online portal reports.

According to a correspont reporting from the hospital where the Serbs were admitted, the injured had nothing to do with the ongoing protests. They were on their way to collect firewood when an armored police car blocked their way.

The Serbs, residents of the Kosovar municipality of Zubin Potok, were beaten by special forces of the Kosovo police near the Brnjak checkpoint on the administrative line between central Serbia and self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo at about 11 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

On Monday, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo staged a peaceful rally on the administrative line between the rerion and central Serbia against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo.

The new regulation requires that all vehicles entering Kosovo be equipped with temporary, Pristina-issued license plates, which provoked dissent among the Serbian population. On Monday evening, Kosovar police deployed tear gas against the protesters at Yarine and Brnjak checkpoints, but they refused to disperse.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said in a special address on Monday evening that Serbia will call on NATO and the international KFOR contingent under the auspices of the alliance to protect the lives and property of Serbs in Kosovo. The special representative of the UN Secretary, Gen.l Zahir Tanin, called on all sides of the situation in self-proclaimed Kosovo to avoid fighting and move on to dialogue.