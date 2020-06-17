UrduPoint.com
Three Servicemen Killed In Taliban Attack In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Three Servicemen Killed in Taliban Attack in Southern Afghanistan - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Three Afghan servicemen were killed in an attack by Taliban militants on a security checkpoint in the Takht-i-Pul district of the southern Kandahar region, a security source told Sputnik on condition of anonymity on Wednesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked a checkpoint in the Malid area of the district; three soldiers [were] killed," the source said.

The source did not provide any further details or if the security forces planned to respond to the attack.

Neither government sources, nor Taliban have commented on the incident so far.

