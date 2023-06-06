Three Settlements in Kherson Region Fully Flooded After Kakhovka Dam Damage - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Three settlements have been completely flooded in the Nova Kakhovka district of the Kherson Region as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the district head, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

Later, the authorities of the Kherson Region said that they are preparing the evacuation of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts due to a sudden water level rise.

"The scale is catastrophic. At the moment, we have only three settlements in the Nova Kakhovka district flooded. The destruction is large-scale, including infrastructure," Leontiev told Channel One.

The official added that at least 900 people have already been evacuated.