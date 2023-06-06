UrduPoint.com

Three Settlements In Kherson Region Fully Flooded After Kakhovka Dam Damage - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Three Settlements in Kherson Region Fully Flooded After Kakhovka Dam Damage - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Three settlements have been completely flooded in the Nova Kakhovka district of the Kherson Region as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the district head, Vladimir Leontiev, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed. The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure.

Later, the authorities of the Kherson Region said that they are preparing the evacuation of the Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Oleshky districts due to a sudden water level rise.

"The scale is catastrophic. At the moment, we have only three settlements in the Nova Kakhovka district flooded. The destruction is large-scale, including infrastructure," Leontiev told Channel One.

The official added that at least 900 people have already been evacuated.

Related Topics

Water Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

36 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.