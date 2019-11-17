CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) At least three shells exploded on Sunday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad near the so-called Green Zone, the city's most protected district, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik.

"Three shells fell near the green zone, there is no information about casualties," the source said.

According to Iraqi media, the police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.