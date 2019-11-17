UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Shells Explode Near Baghdad's Green Zone, No Casualties Reported - Source

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Three Shells Explode Near Baghdad's Green Zone, No Casualties Reported - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) At least three shells exploded on Sunday in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad near the so-called Green Zone, the city's most protected district, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik.

"Three shells fell near the green zone, there is no information about casualties," the source said.

According to Iraqi media, the police arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Related Topics

Police Baghdad Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri attends Belgian Embassy&#039;s rec ..

23 seconds ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of D ..

45 minutes ago

UAE, France launch advanced maritime strategic cou ..

45 minutes ago

Empowering young people is basis for establishing ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister of Ind ..

1 hour ago

The &#039;Inspiring 49&#039; revealed Emirati arti ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.