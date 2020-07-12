BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) Two explosive devices detonated on the route of convoys of Iraqi troops and Shiite militias in the eastern border province of Diyala on Saturday, killing three and injuring seven others, Iraqi security forces said hours after the launch of an operation against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) in the area.

According to the press release, the first bomb hit a Shiite-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) convoy, killing three fighters and wounding five others.

A second bomb exploded when vehicles of Iraq's counter-terrorism units passed by. Two security officers sustained injuries.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi troops and militias, as well as Kurdish counter-terrorism units embarked on the fourth phase of an operation against the IS in the province of Diyala, bordering Iran.