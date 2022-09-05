Three Ships Carrying Corn, Wheat to Leave Ukraine on Monday - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Three ships with food products and grain have been authorized to leave from Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said.

The three vessels (MY MERAY, GOLDEN YARA, and BARON) will carry a combined 49,250 tonnes (metric tons) of food products from Ukraine to Turkey and Egypt, the JCC said on Sunday.

MY MERAY will leave from the port of Chornomorsk and will head to Egypt with a cargo of 30,000 tonnes of corn. GOLDEN YARA will depart from Yuzhne and will carry 13,500 tonnes of wheat to Mersin, Turkey. BARON will sail out from Odesa with 5,750 tonnes of corn and will also head to Turkey.

As of September 4, over 2 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.