Three Ships of Black Sea Fleet to Join Mediterranean Group of Russian Navy - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have started the planned passage through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles to join the Mediterranean group of the Russian navy, the press service of the navy said on Saturday.

"The naval minesweeper Vice Admiral Zakharin, the rescue tugboat SB-36 and the anti-sabotage boat Kadet are make a planned voyage from Sevastopol to the far sea zone, where they will join the permanent group of the Russian navy in the Mediterranean Sea," the statement said.

According to the statement, later in the day, the detachment of ships will become a part of the permanent group of the Russian navy in the far sea zone.