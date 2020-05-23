UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Ships Of Black Sea Fleet To Join Mediterranean Group Of Russian Navy - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:34 PM

Three Ships of Black Sea Fleet to Join Mediterranean Group of Russian Navy - Officials

Three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have started the planned passage through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles to join the Mediterranean group of the Russian navy, the press service of the navy said on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Three ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have started the planned passage through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles to join the Mediterranean group of the Russian navy, the press service of the navy said on Saturday.

"The naval minesweeper Vice Admiral Zakharin, the rescue tugboat SB-36 and the anti-sabotage boat Kadet are make a planned voyage from Sevastopol to the far sea zone, where they will join the permanent group of the Russian navy in the Mediterranean Sea," the statement said.

According to the statement, later in the day, the detachment of ships will become a part of the permanent group of the Russian navy in the far sea zone.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

Celebrating religious festivals are source of fost ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

2 minutes ago

EU 'frugal four' present own proposal for virus ai ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Instructs Government to Oversee COVID-19 Ris ..

9 minutes ago

Accident injures two in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago

Famous painter Ali Imam remembered on death annive ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.