Three Shot in Washington, DC, Conditions Unknown - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Police responded to a shooting in Washington, DC with at least 3 people shot, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik as police, fire, ambulances and helicopters arrived to a location cordoned off in the city's northwest.

"We're responding to reports of shots fired... there has been three victims shot. We have two males and one female. I do not know their ages or conditions," the spokesman said on Friday.

Media footage showed police officers take a man into custody, but it is unclear if he is the gunman.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, witnesses told reporters they heard several rounds of gunshots, as many as 20.

Dozens of police, fire and ambulance vehicles, as well as a helicopters responded to the shooting in northwest Washington DC, an area where numerous diplomatic missions are located.