Three Shot In Washington, DC, Conditions Unknown - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Police responded to a shooting in Washington, DC with at least 3 people shot, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik as police, fire, ambulances and helicopters arrived to a location cordoned off in the city's northwest.

"We're responding to reports of shots fired... there has been three victims shot. We have two males and one female. I do not know their ages or conditions," the spokesman said on Friday.

Media footage showed police officers take a man into custody, but it is unclear if he is the gunman.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, witnesses told reporters they heard several rounds of gunshots, as many as 20.

A sputnik correspondent reported from the scene of the shooting in Washington, where police have cordoned off streets after at least three people were shot.

Dozens of police, fire and ambulance vehicles, as well as a helicopters responded to the shooting in northwest Washington DC, an area where numerous diplomatic missions are located.

