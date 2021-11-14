UrduPoint.com

Three Snow Leopards Die Of COVID-19 Complications In Nebraska Zoo - Zoo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Three Snow Leopards Die of COVID-19 Complications in Nebraska Zoo - Zoo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Three snow leopards died at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in the US state of Nebraska due to COVID-19 complications, the zoo's authorities said.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform our community that three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have passed away due to complications of COVID-19," a statement released on the zoo's official Facebook page said.

The snow leopards named Ranney, Everest and Makalu tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13 together with two Sumatran tigers, Axl and Kumar, that have since recovered from the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has previously stated that humans can spread COVID-19 to animals, especially if the animals come in close contact with the infected people.

Amid warnings that the disease affects animals residing in zoos and sanctuaries, the Lincoln Children's Zoo said that it was taking all precautions necessary to prevent the spread of the virus to humans and animals.

Several countries reported to have found minks with positive COVID-19 cases in farms. Amid reports that the virus can easily spread between the animals, Denmark decided last year to cull its entire mink population ” up to 17 million ” to prevent the virus from mutating. On September 30, Finland announced to be the first country in the European Union to vaccinate minks at fur farms against COVID-19.

The CDC notes that more studies need to be conducted to help us understand how the virus affects animals. So far, there is no evidence that animals can spread COVID-19 to people.

Related Topics

Snow Facebook European Union Died Lincoln Finland Denmark September October All From Million Sad

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

5 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.