Three Soldiers Dead, Five Injured in Car Accident in India - Police

NEW DEHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Three soldiers are dead and five have been injured due to a military car accident in the state of Rajasthan, located in Northeast India, the local police said.

"The [Maruti Suzuki] Gypsy [car] overturned and caught fire.

Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died," police officer Vikram Tiwari said, as quoted by the Asian news Network.

Those injured are at the hospital now.