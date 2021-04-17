Three Soldiers Hurt, Protesters Killed in Another Day of Violence in Myanmar - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Three Myanmar soldiers were injured Saturday after bombs were thrown into an improvised military headquarters in the country's commercial hub Yangon, media said

A string of bombings also hit the former military parade grounds and four townships, prompting extensive searches, according to sources and witnesses interviewed by the Irrawaddy news website.

"We heard very loud blasts from the explosion. Later, ambulances took the injured people away," a witness was quoted as saying.

The three servicemen were seriously wounded. One of them is in critical condition, police sources reportedly said. It is unclear whether the other explosions caused casualties.

Separately, at least three civilians were killed and several others wounded after police and soldiers cracked down on a sit-in protest in the central town of Mogok.

The protest was staged on the traditional New Year's day, a day after ousted lawmakers and protesters defied the military coup to announce the creation of a national unity government.

The Irrawaddy cited witnesses who said some 150 soldiers were shooting indiscriminately at the crowd after protesters attacked them with improvised weapons.

A man in his 40s died after being shot in the stomach, the Thai-based news website said. It published a photo showing police officers wheeling two seemingly unconscious men in a cart.

The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners, a rights group founded in Thailand by Myanmar exiles, estimates that more than 700 people have been killed and 3,000 arrested in Myanmar following the February coup.