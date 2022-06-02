Three Soldiers Injured in Car Explosion in Northern India - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Three soldiers were injured in a hired car explosion that took place in the village of Sedow in the northern Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, local police said on Thursday.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir territory). 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories, one called Jammu and Kashmir and the other ” Ladakh. The decision provoked a sharp reaction from neighboring Pakistan, which accused New Delhi of mistreating the region's Muslim population. Separatists in Jammu and Kashmir have since favored joining Pakistan. The situation is also exacerbated by the absence of any official border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, except for the line of control secured by both countries' armies.