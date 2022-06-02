UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Injured In Car Explosion In Northern India - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Three Soldiers Injured in Car Explosion in Northern India - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Three soldiers were injured in a hired car explosion that took place in the village of Sedow in the northern Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, local police said on Thursday.

"A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir territory). 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared: IGP Kashmir," Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories, one called Jammu and Kashmir and the other ” Ladakh. The decision provoked a sharp reaction from neighboring Pakistan, which accused New Delhi of mistreating the region's Muslim population. Separatists in Jammu and Kashmir have since favored joining Pakistan. The situation is also exacerbated by the absence of any official border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, except for the line of control secured by both countries' armies.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Police Line Of Control Twitter Vehicle Car Split Jammu New Delhi Border 2019 Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

12 minutes ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

26 minutes ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

1 hour ago
 Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakista ..

Govt rejects notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.