UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers Killed, 11 People Injured In Mine Blast In Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Three Soldiers Killed, 11 People Injured in Mine Blast in Nigeria - Reports

Three soldiers were killed and 11 other people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in northeastern Nigeria, media reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Three soldiers were killed and 11 other people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in northeastern Nigeria, media reported on Friday, citing sources.

A member of local militia, Usman Hamza, told AFP that the mine blast killed three soldiers and seriously injured another four military personnel and seven civilians.

The numbers were confirmed by a military officer and another militia member.

A military patrol vehicle drove over the mine on a highway in the state of Borno, according to the news agency.

Hamza blamed the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP, banned in Russia) terrorist group for the blast.

ISWAP is active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local IS affiliates.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Terrorist Militants Russia Vehicle Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria Media

Recent Stories

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

6 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

3 minutes ago
 Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" ope ..

Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" opens at NAG

3 minutes ago
 Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDG ..

Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDGs: Experts

3 minutes ago
 LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness s ..

LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

3 minutes ago
 Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That The ..

Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts to Help ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.