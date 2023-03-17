Three Soldiers Killed, 11 People Injured in Mine Blast in Nigeria - Reports

Three soldiers were killed and 11 other people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in northeastern Nigeria, media reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Three soldiers were killed and 11 other people were injured as a result of a mine explosion in northeastern Nigeria, media reported on Friday, citing sources.

A member of local militia, Usman Hamza, told AFP that the mine blast killed three soldiers and seriously injured another four military personnel and seven civilians.

The numbers were confirmed by a military officer and another militia member.

A military patrol vehicle drove over the mine on a highway in the state of Borno, according to the news agency.

Hamza blamed the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP, banned in Russia) terrorist group for the blast.

ISWAP is active in the Chad Basin where militants are involved in an insurgency against Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. The four allies have formed a multinational joint task force to fight local IS affiliates.