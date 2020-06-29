Three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed and two others injured in a car bomb blast in the northern Faryab province, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Three soldiers of the Afghan National Army (ANA) were killed and two others injured in a car bomb blast in the northern Faryab province, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon near an ANA vehicle, in Faryab's southern Balchiragh district, Karim Yorsh specified.

There are claims on social media that the ANA team was trying to defuse a Taliban-set improvised explosive device.