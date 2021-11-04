UrduPoint.com

Three Soldiers, One Civilian Killed By Terrorist Attack In Colombia - President

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

Three Soldiers, One Civilian Killed by Terrorist Attack in Colombia - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Four people - three soldiers and one civilian - have been killed by a terrorist attack in the eastern Colombian department of Casanare, President Ivan Duque said.

"We condemn the terrorist attack on the road between Paz de Ariporo and Hato Corozal in Casanare, which left 3 heroes of the Colombian army and one civilian dead.

We express deep condolences to the families (of the victims) and voice solidarity with those injured. The security forces will find those responsible," Duque wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

According to the Colombian military, the convoy was hit by an explosion that also injured five people, including two civilians.

The army added that the Estructura 28 militant group was likely to b behind the attack.

