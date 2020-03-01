Three Sputnik Journalists in Turkey Freed After Testimony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Three journalists working for the Sputnik news agency in the Turkish capital were freed on Sunday after giving testimony.

Relatives of the detained Turkish citizens told Sputnik they had been allowed to walk free after testifying against people who tried to storm their homes late on Saturday.

The prosecutor's office in Ankara said in a statement that the journalists did not commit any offense and were free to go.

The trio called their families to say they were being released. They walked out of the Palace of Justice in Ankara minutes later and were met with a round of applause.