Three Students Killed, Eight Injured in US High School Shooting Near Detroit - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Three students were killed and eight other individuals injured in a high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said.

"It's unfortunate that I have to report that we have three deceased victims right now, who are all believed to be students. We have six others that were shot, one was a schoolteacher. They're all at local hospitals being treated for various injuries," McCabe said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The suspected shooter is a 15-year old sophomore at the high school, McCabe said, noting that the suspect was taken into custody without resistance and invoked his right to remain silent.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at present, McCabe said.

The 15-year-old shot between 15 and 20 rounds of ammunition before apprehension, McCabe said, adding that it took law enforcement five minutes after the first emergency call came in to detain the suspected shooter.

Two of the eight surviving victims are currently undergoing surgery and their condition is unknown and the other six victims are in stable condition, McCabe said.

A third press updater is scheduled to take place at 10:00 p.m. local time, during which more details will be released, McCabe added.