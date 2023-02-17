UrduPoint.com

Three Suspect Smugglers Of Radioactive Toxins Arrested In Uzbekistan - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 02:30 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Three men have been arrested in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan on suspicion of attempted sale of radioactive and toxic substances for $1 million, the regional police said on Friday.

"A search operation carried out by the State Security Service and the Samarkand police directorate arrested individuals involved in the sale of radioactive and poisonous substances," the statement read.

Investigators believe the three men had conspired to sell $1 million worth of devices containing radioactive and poisonous substances that purportedly had been in prior use by the military. One of the men stayed at a hotel in Samarkand in order to find potential buyers and markets to sell the illicit materials.

"After finding a buyer the suspects were arrested red-handed while they were trying to sell one of the devices containing 1 kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of mercury and getting an advance of $200,000," the police said.

