Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong School - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Three suspected explosive devices have been discovered in an abandoned school in Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported.

The local police have received a report at approximately 2.15 p.m.

local time [06:15 GMT] from a person who had found suspicious items in what used to be a campus of St Joseph's Anglo-Chinese School.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the site with the police blocking adjacent streets.

In recent months, the city has faced an increase in discovered explosives amid confrontations between the opposition and the city authorities.