UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspected Bombs Found In Abandoned Hong Kong School - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:34 PM

Three Suspected Bombs Found in Abandoned Hong Kong School - Reports

Three suspected explosive devices have been discovered in an abandoned school in Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Three suspected explosive devices have been discovered in an abandoned school in Hong Kong on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported.

The local police have received a report at approximately 2.15 p.m.

local time [06:15 GMT] from a person who had found suspicious items in what used to be a campus of St Joseph's Anglo-Chinese School.

A bomb squad was dispatched to the site with the police blocking adjacent streets.

In recent months, the city has faced an increase in discovered explosives amid confrontations between the opposition and the city authorities.

Related Topics

Police China Hong Kong SITE Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Death Toll in Italy Rises by 474 to 28,71 ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Reaches Monthly ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Authorities Extend Isolation Regime in Larg ..

5 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seism ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 240,000 Globally - Joh ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs pushes shipping against tide of coro ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.