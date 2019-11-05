UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Suspected IS-Linked Terrorists Killed By Army In Southern Philippines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

Three Suspected IS-Linked Terrorists Killed by Army in Southern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Three alleged suicide bombers suspected of being members of a group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) have been killed by the military at a checkpoint in the town of Indanan in the southern Philippines, Philippine Army Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana told local media on Tuesday.

Two of the suspected terrorists were Egyptian nationals and the third was a Filipino citizen, according to the Rappler news portal. They are suspected of collaborating with the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which is associated with the IS.

The portal cited a separate report from the Armed Force of Philippines Westmincom's Joint Task Force in the Sulu province, which said that the alleged terrorists were heading to the city of Jolo to carry out their suicide mission when the military intercepted them.

The militants attacked the military personnel, who in turn, fired back and killed the attackers.

Since the beginning of the year, the Philippines has experienced several terrorist attacks. On January 27, explosions occurred near a church in the province of Sulu on the island of Holo, killing 20 people ” 15 civilians and five military personnel ” and injuring 111. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack. On July 31, 11 people died in an explosion in the city of Lamitan, with Abu Sayyaf claiming responsibility.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Army Russia Died Suicide Philippines January July Church Media From

Recent Stories

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

2 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

3 hours ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.