Three Suspected IS-Linked Terrorists Killed by Army in Southern Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Three alleged suicide bombers suspected of being members of a group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) have been killed by the military at a checkpoint in the town of Indanan in the southern Philippines, Philippine Army Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana told local media on Tuesday.

Two of the suspected terrorists were Egyptian nationals and the third was a Filipino citizen, according to the Rappler news portal. They are suspected of collaborating with the Abu Sayyaf militant group, which is associated with the IS.

The portal cited a separate report from the Armed Force of Philippines Westmincom's Joint Task Force in the Sulu province, which said that the alleged terrorists were heading to the city of Jolo to carry out their suicide mission when the military intercepted them.

The militants attacked the military personnel, who in turn, fired back and killed the attackers.

Since the beginning of the year, the Philippines has experienced several terrorist attacks. On January 27, explosions occurred near a church in the province of Sulu on the island of Holo, killing 20 people ” 15 civilians and five military personnel ” and injuring 111. The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack. On July 31, 11 people died in an explosion in the city of Lamitan, with Abu Sayyaf claiming responsibility.