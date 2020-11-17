UrduPoint.com
Three Suspects In Green Vault Jewelry Heist Arrested In Germany - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Three Suspects in Green Vault Jewelry Heist Arrested in Germany - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Three persons suspected of stealing jewelry from Dresden's Green Vault museum have been detained in Germany, the city's police department and prosecution said Tuesday.

The Green Vault heist took place on November 25 last year, resulting in pieces from three diamond and pearl jewelry sets being stolen. According to the museum, the heist did incalculable damage to the collection.

A special commission is working on the case. Earlier reports indicated that investigators suspected seven persons of  involvement in the heist.

"This morning, special forces from several Federal states have detained three German citizens suspected of committing the crime," the law enforcement authorities said in a joint statement.

The statement also mentioned widespread searches being conducted in Berlin, mostly in the Neukolln district for the perpetrators.

