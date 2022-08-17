Three Syrian Servicemen Killed in Turkish Airstrike Near Aleppo - Syrian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Three Syrian servicemen were killed and another six were injured as a result of a Turkish Air Force attack on military facilities on the outskirts of Aleppo, the Syrian Defense Ministry said.

"Turkish military aviation struck at some military targets in the vicinity of Aleppo this afternoon, which led to the death of three soldiers and the injury of six more," the statement says.