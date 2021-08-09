UrduPoint.com

Three Syrian Soldiers Injured In Militant Ambush In Daraa Province - Source

Three Syrian Soldiers Injured in Militant Ambush in Daraa Province - Source

Three Syrian troops were injured in an ambush by militants in the southern province of Daraa, a source in the security forces told Sputnik

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Three Syrian troops were injured in an ambush by militants in the southern province of Daraa, a source in the security forces told Sputnik.

"The three soldiers were driving a military car along the highway Saida-Kiheel in the eastern part of the Daraa province when they fell into the ambush of an armed group which opened fire and injured them," the source said.

The victims were brought to the hospital in Daraa, the source added.

In late July, a military field source told Sputnik the Syrian army had launched an offensive to neutralize terrorist groups in Daraa who had refused to lay down arms.

On Thursday, the United Nations called for a ceasefire between the Syrian government forces and the rebels in the province to ease the sufferings of civilians.

