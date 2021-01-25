UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed In Attack On Military Bus - Source

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Attack on Military Bus - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of an attack by militants on a bus carrying military personnel on a highway connecting Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor, a military source told Sputnik.

"At 01:40 p.m.

local time [11:40 GMT], a bus carrying military personnel was attacked by a terrorist group that arrived from At-Tanf region, as a result, three soldiers were killed and 10 others were injured," the source said.

The incident occurred near the town of Al-Shola.

On December 30, terrorists attacked a bus carrying civilians in this area killing 28 people and injuring 13 others.

At-Tanf area in southern Syria on the border with Jordan is controlled by the US military and a US military base is located there.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Syria December Border From P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

2 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

5 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

5 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

6 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 133,044

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.