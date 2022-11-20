UrduPoint.com

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed In Turkish Airstrikes In Al-Hasakah Province - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed in Turkish Airstrikes in Al-Hasakah Province - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Three Syrian soldiers were killed in air strikes carried out by Turkey in the province of Al-Hasakah in northern Syria, a local source told Sputnik.

"Three Syrian Arab Army soldiers were killed and several were wounded in Turkish air strikes on a number of villages in the Al-Hasakah province," the source said.

Syria's Defense Ministry, in turn, partially confirmed these reports, saying that there were casualties among the Syrian military as a result of Ankara's air strikes in the Aleppo and Al-Hasakah provinces.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said an air operation targeting YPG, the military wing of the PKK, or the Kurdistan Workers' Party (both designated by Ankara as terrorist organizations), was underway in northern Syria and northern Iraq.

Farhad Shami, the head of the media center of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Twitter late on Saturday night that Turkish aircraft were attacking the city of Kobani in northern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF.

