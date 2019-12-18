UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed When Repelling Attack In Idlib - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:30 AM

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed When Repelling Attack in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 wounded when repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) and the Syrian National Army groups launched several attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in the Idlib province.

"Two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles participated in the attacks. The attacks were preceded by massive shelling of government forces' positions from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. All attacks of militants were repelled. When repelling them, three Syrian servicemen were killed and 20 wounded," Borenkov said.

He said two infantry fighting vehicles and one tank of terrorists had been destroyed.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Army Syria Russia Vehicles Idlib Tank All From Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

51 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

1 hour ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.