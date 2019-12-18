Three Syrian Soldiers Killed When Repelling Attack in Idlib - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Three Syrian soldiers were killed and 20 wounded when repelling an attack by militants in the Idlib province, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) and the Syrian National Army groups launched several attacks on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in the Idlib province.

"Two tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles participated in the attacks. The attacks were preceded by massive shelling of government forces' positions from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. All attacks of militants were repelled. When repelling them, three Syrian servicemen were killed and 20 wounded," Borenkov said.

He said two infantry fighting vehicles and one tank of terrorists had been destroyed.