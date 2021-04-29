UrduPoint.com
Three Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Border Conflict With Kyrgyzstan - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Three Tajik citizens sustained gunshot wounds in the border conflict with Kyrgyzstan, a source in a hospital in Tajikistan's Isfara city told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On Thursday, three young men with gunshot wounds were brought to our hospital from the Chorkuh enclave, the condition of two of them is assessed as grave," the source said.

