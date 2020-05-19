Three Taliban militants engaged in bomb-making were killed in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, as their own bomb exploded, destroying the house they were in, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Tuesday

According to Mohammad Lal Amiri, the bomb, produced by the militants, exploded last night in a house located in the Mullah Barat village, not far from the provincial capital.

Three militants, including the owner of the house, were killed, and three others were injured in the blast, which also destroyed the house, the spokesman said.

The Taliban movement has not yet provided any comment.