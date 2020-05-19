UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Taliban Bomb-Makers Die In Afghanistan's South, As Their Own Bomb Explodes - Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Three Taliban Bomb-Makers Die in Afghanistan's South, as Their Own Bomb Explodes - Police

Three Taliban militants engaged in bomb-making were killed in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, as their own bomb exploded, destroying the house they were in, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Three Taliban militants engaged in bomb-making were killed in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, as their own bomb exploded, destroying the house they were in, a spokesman for the provincial police chief told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to Mohammad Lal Amiri, the bomb, produced by the militants, exploded last night in a house located in the Mullah Barat village, not far from the provincial capital.

Three militants, including the owner of the house, were killed, and three others were injured in the blast, which also destroyed the house, the spokesman said.

The Taliban movement has not yet provided any comment.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Police From

Recent Stories

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in ..

5 minutes ago

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

5 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian govt's new Domic ..

14 minutes ago

Umar Akmal appeals against his three years ban

8 minutes ago

Javeria Khan says she wants to play with Babar Aza ..

25 minutes ago

Dublin 2020 marathon called off over coronavirus: ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.