Three Taliban Killed In Clashes Between Movement's 2 Groups In Afghanistan's South - Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 09:52 PM

Three Taliban Killed in Clashes Between Movement's 2 Groups in Afghanistan's South - Army

Three Taliban members were killed as a result of clashes between two groups of the movement in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the press office of the Afghan military's 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Three Taliban members were killed as a result of clashes between two groups of the movement in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the press office of the Afghan military's 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the Afghan army, the incident took place on Friday between the groups in the Loy Manda area of Helmand's Nad Ali district. In particular, the groups, which have a checkpoint in Loy Manda, were collecting tolls or money from civilian vehicles, when they started to fight over tax disputes.

The clashes resulted in the death of two members of one group and one member of another, the army added.

