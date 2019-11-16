UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Taliban-Linked Militants Remain In Afghan Prison - Presidential Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Three Taliban-Linked Militants Remain in Afghan Prison - Presidential Spokesman

The Afghan government still has the three high-ranking militants captive and is supervising the exchange process with the Taliban, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said Saturday after fears were voiced that Taliban's hostages may have been killed

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Afghan government still has the three high-ranking militants captive and is supervising the exchange process with the Taliban, presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said Saturday after fears were voiced that Taliban's hostages may have been killed.

"The three key members of the Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani, Mali Khan and Hafiz Abdul Rashid, are in the prison of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, as the Taliban have refused the conditions, and the process of exchange of prisoners has been delayed. The prisoner exchange process is under the supervision of the Afghan government and will be decided in the light of national interests and discussions," Sediqqi wrote in his Twitter.

Earlier this week, the Afghan government announced that it would release high-ranking members of the Haqqani insurgent group in exchange for the US and Australian academics who were kidnapped in Kabul, where they worked at the American University, in 2016.

The exchange was ultimately put on hold for unknown reasons. The Taliban have claimed that they refused to hand over the Western hostages while the movement's affiliates remained captive.

The failure of the Kabul-Taliban plan to swap has prompted the head of the lower house of the Afghan parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani to suggest that the Western hostages may not be alive.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Prisoner Exchange Parliament Twitter Haqqani Network Rashid Mali May 2016 Government

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

16 minutes ago

Govt. successfully moving towards destination of N ..

1 minute ago

Army wins 33rd National Games Quaid-e-Azam trophy, ..

1 minute ago

15 'criminals' arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz, Shehbaz to travel ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Waste Management Company MD reviews cleanli ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.