KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Three Taliban militants have been killed in a mine explosion in the Kandahar province of southern Afghanistan, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, the spokesman for the province's police, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the explosion took place in the Maiwand district in one of the militants' homes last night when they were fixing a mine.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).