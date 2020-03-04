Three Taliban Militants Injured in Clashes With Security Forces in E. Afghanistan - Police

At least three Taliban members and a civilian were injured in clashes between the militants and Afghanistan's security forces in the southeastern province of Paktia, regional police chief Lutfullah Kamran told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) At least three Taliban members and a civilian were injured in clashes between the militants and Afghanistan's security forces in the southeastern province of Paktia, regional police chief Lutfullah Kamran told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to Kamran, the fighting erupted earlier in the day along a road through the districts of Aryob Zazi and Gardez when the security forces attacked the militants.

According to the Paktia police chief, the Afghan security forces suffered no casualties and the road was reopen for traffic after several hours of fighting.

Last Saturday, the Taliban and the United States signed a peace deal that stipulated, among other things, a withdrawal of foreign troops from the Afghan territory in exchange for guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The signing was preceded by a week-long period of violence reduction. However, the Taliban said earlier this week that it will continue its attacks against the Afghan forces in the wake of Kabul's refusal to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners.