UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Taliban Militants Killed, Five Injured In Afghanistan's Helmand Province - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Three Taliban Militants Killed, Five Injured in Afghanistan's Helmand Province - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Three Taliban militants have been killed, and five more have suffered injuries in a preemptive strike by the Afghan armed forces in Helmand province, the country's military announced in a statement on Sunday.

According to the 215th Maiwand Corps, the military received notice that Taliban militants were planning an attack on security posts near the town of Gereskh. The army launched an assault, resulting in the deaths of three militants.

Five other militants suffered injuries and one member of the Taliban who tried to flee during the attack was later captured by the Afghan military, according to the statement.

Troops also deactivated 15 mines in the region, the military said.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US on February 29 that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The agreement was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Militants Army February Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

11 minutes ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

41 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

1 hour ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.