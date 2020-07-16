Three Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Forces in Baghlan - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Afghan security forces have killed three Taliban militants in northern Baghlan province after a series of clashes between the conflicting sides, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Taliban attacked the security forces in Cheshmaye Shir area in the past several days and the forces have launched a military operation to remove the threats .

.. Three Taliban were killed during the operation in clashes with security forces and 15 roadside mines were also disarmed and the way was reopened," the statement said as quoted by Tolo news broadcaster.

According to the ministry, the Taliban had blocked roads for local residents, but security forces reopened them after the operation.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the operation so far.