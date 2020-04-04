UrduPoint.com
Three Taliban Militants Killed In Explosion In Central Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Three Taliban Militants Killed in Explosion in Central Afghanistan - Interior Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Three members of the Taliban movement have been killed when a bomb planted by themselves went off in Afghanistan's central Ghor province, Tariq Arian, the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said on Saturday.

"The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and defense forces and civilians on the Ghor-Herat highway," Arian wrote on Twitter.

Attacks continue in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban on February 29 that guaranteed the withdrawal of US troops from the country, in exchange for the militant organization's agreement to enter into talks with the Afghan government.

The Taliban also must ensure that the country does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Intra-Afghan talks were scheduled to start on March 10, but have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and disagreements between both parties. The Taliban has demanded the release of up to 5,000 members from Afghan prisons before talks commence. President Ashraf Ghani has announced that prisoners will be released gradually, contingent on the success of the intra-Afghan negotiations, which has drawn criticism from the Taliban.

