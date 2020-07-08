Three Taliban militants are dead and four others have sustained wounds in clashes with Afghan security forces in south-central Uruzgan province, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

The incident took place on Tuesday when Afghan forces sought to defuse a mine in Zar Tala area of Deh Ravod district, but were attacked by the Taliban.

The militant group has yet to comment on the incident.