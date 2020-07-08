UrduPoint.com
Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured In Clashes With Gov't Forces In Afghanistan's South - Source

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't Forces in Afghanistan's South - Source

Three Taliban militants are dead and four others have sustained wounds in clashes with Afghan security forces in south-central Uruzgan province, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Three Taliban militants are dead and four others have sustained wounds in clashes with Afghan security forces in south-central Uruzgan province, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Afghan forces sought to defuse a mine in Zar Tala area of Deh Ravod district, but were attacked by the Taliban.

The militant group has yet to comment on the incident.

