Three Teachers Killed In Terror Attack In East Kenya - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 02:59 PM

Three Teachers Killed in Terror Attack in East Kenya - Reports

Three teachers were killed early Monday morning in northeast Kenya near the settlement of Kamudi as a result of an attack supposedly launched by the al-Shabab [part of the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia], media reported, citing local autorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Three teachers were killed early Monday morning in northeast Kenya near the settlement of Kamudi as a result of an attack supposedly launched by the al-Shabab [part of the al-Qaeda terror group, banned in Russia], media reported, citing local autorities.

According to Garissa County Regional education Officer Yusuf Karayu, as cited by the Daily Nation media outlet, the attack took place in the early hours of Monday. A group of militants attacked the a school, where there were teachers sleeping inside.

Another teacher was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

North Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi confirmed the attack to the news outlet and said the militants were targetting a communications mast and a police camp in the area.

