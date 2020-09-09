Three Teenagesers Charged With Murders of Detective, Informant in Cleveland - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Three male teenagers have been arrested and charged with the murders of a Cleveland police detective and another man described in media reports as a police informant, Mayor Frank Jackson and top security officials said in a statement.

"Today, Mayor Frank Jackson, Safety Director Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announce three males have been taken into custody and charged with the murders of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and citizen Scott Dingess," the statement said on Tuesday.

David McDaniel, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested by the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force on Monday and a 15-year-old male turned himself in to investigators on Tuesday.

Charges have been filed against all three, the statement said.

"McDaniel of Cleveland was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male, who were not identified because of their ages, faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court," the statement said.

McDaniel and the two juveniles are accused of killing police detective Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car Thursday night, the statement added.