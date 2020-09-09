UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Teenagesers Charged With Murders Of Detective, Informant In Cleveland - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:10 AM

Three Teenagesers Charged With Murders of Detective, Informant in Cleveland - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Three male teenagers have been arrested and charged with the murders of a Cleveland police detective and another man described in media reports as a police informant, Mayor Frank Jackson and top security officials said in a statement.

"Today, Mayor Frank Jackson, Safety Director Karrie Howard and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announce three males have been taken into custody and charged with the murders of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and citizen Scott Dingess," the statement said on Tuesday.

David McDaniel, 18, and a 17-year-old male were arrested by the Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement Unit and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force on Monday and a 15-year-old male turned himself in to investigators on Tuesday.

Charges have been filed against all three, the statement said.

"McDaniel of Cleveland was charged with two counts of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court, records show. A 17-year-old male and 15-year-old male, who were not identified because of their ages, faces aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court," the statement said.

McDaniel and the two juveniles are accused of killing police detective Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, as they sat in Skernivitz's unmarked police car Thursday night, the statement added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Car Robbery Man Male Jackson Cleveland Media All Top Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead State delegation to sig ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 7.5 million COVID-19 tests since ..

3 hours ago

SEHA re-opens Rehabilitation Department at Al Ain ..

3 hours ago

Du to sell 26 pct stake in Khazna Data Center

4 hours ago

Meeting of Russian-French Council on Security Coop ..

3 hours ago

SAPM Ameen Aslam calls on Prime Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.