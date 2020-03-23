UrduPoint.com
Three Terrorist Attack Plotters Neutralized In Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:00 PM

The law enforcement authorities of Russia's southern region of Kabardino-Balkaria have neutralized three bandits who were planning a terrorist attack, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The law enforcement authorities of Russia's southern region of Kabardino-Balkaria have neutralized three bandits who were planning a terrorist attack, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the law enforcement officers received information about an attack being prepared. As a result of checking the information, two ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IED) and components for them were discovered at the place of residence of one of the suspects.

"In the course of further operation and search measures, the whereabouts of three bandits were established.

They were blocked off near the village of Kremenchug-Konstantinovskoye, of the Baksansky district of Kabardino-Balkaria. The armed criminals confronted the law enforcement officers who tried to detain them and were neutralized," the statement said.

Automatic rifles, traumatic guns, ammunition and an improvised explosive device were discovered at the scene of the incident. There were no casualties among the law enforcement officers or civilians.

