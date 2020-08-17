UrduPoint.com
Three Texas Policemen Injured After Armed Man Barricaded Himself In Home, Opened Fire

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:20 AM

Three Texas Policemen Injured After Armed Man Barricaded Himself in Home, Opened Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Three police officers have been injured in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park in Texas after an armed man barricaded himself in a home and opened fire, the local police said.

"We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene ... At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition," the Cedar Park police tweeted.

The police have added that the shooter is not yet apprehended and asked the public to avoid the area.

