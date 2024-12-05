Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Dujardin suspended after horse-whipping scandal

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin was Thursday banned for a year following a horse-whipping controversy that led to her withdrawal from the Paris Games.

The British rider was provisionally suspended by governing body the International Federation for Equestrian sports just days before the start of the Olympics in the French capital.

The FEI said it had received a video "depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare", which showed her repeatedly striking a horse with a long whip.

Dujardin, who has also been fined 10,000 Swiss francs, said she had made an "error of judgement" and expressed deep remorse.

She is now sidelined from all competition until July next year, with the suspension backdated to July 2024.

"The FEI has suspended British dressage athlete Charlotte Dujardin for one year and imposed a fine of CHF 10,000 ($11,300), effectively concluding the disciplinary proceedings against her," the governing body said in a statement.

"Dujardin has been provisionally suspended since 23 July, 2024 for engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension.

"During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a national federation.

"British Equestrian and British Dressage have reciprocated the suspension, resulting in Dujardin's ineligibility to compete in any national competition or training events during this period."

Dujardin, Britain's joint most-decorated British woman Olympian, has won six Olympic medals including individual gold in 2012 and 2016.